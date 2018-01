California Dems Propose 10% State Tax On Corporate Income

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- California Democrats have presented a constitutional amendment to impose a 10 percent surcharge on corporations with more than $1 million in net income to the state Assembly, with the purpose of spreading the benefits of the federal corporate tax cut among citizens of California.



The Middle Class Fiscal Relief Act, introduced Thursday by Assemblymembers Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, and Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, would ostensibly redirect about half of the windfall from the corporate tax cut to fund education and provide fiscal benefits to middle- and lower-income...

To view the full article, register now.