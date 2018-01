Lockheed To Pay For Selling Coast Guard Defective Comms

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- Defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp. has agreed to pay $4.4 million to end allegations that it sold defective communications systems aboard naval ships bound for the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.



In a settlement, the Maryland-based company said it would pay $2.2 million and would repair systems already installed on ships at no charge, a service valued at an additional $2.2 million, the DOJ said in a press release.



The deal will resolve claims brought a former engineer in a qui...

To view the full article, register now.