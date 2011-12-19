Consumers Lose Cert. Bid In Tropicana OJ False Label Suit

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:39 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday declined to certify a class of consumers accusing Tropicana Products Inc. of misrepresenting that its not-from-concentrate orange juice is natural, saying the reasons consumers might have bought the product are too individualized.

U.S. District Judge William J. Martini denied consumers’ bid for class certification because they haven’t sufficiently alleged that all of the consumers were influenced by the orange juice’s claim that it was pasteurized. The allegations therefore don’t meet the predominance requirement for class certification, the court said....
Case Information

Case Title

DENNIS LYNCH v. TROPICANA PRODUCTS, INC.


Case Number

2:11-cv-07382

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Personal Inj. Prod. Liability

Judge

William J. Martini

Date Filed

December 19, 2011

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

