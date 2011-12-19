Consumers Lose Cert. Bid In Tropicana OJ False Label Suit
U.S. District Judge William J. Martini denied consumers’ bid for class certification because they haven’t sufficiently alleged that all of the consumers were influenced by the orange juice’s claim that it was pasteurized. The allegations therefore don’t meet the predominance requirement for class certification, the court said....
