State Dept. OKs Possible $6.5B Sale Of F-35s To Belgium

Law360, Nashville (January 22, 2018, 6:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State has approved a tentative $6.5 billion sale of 34 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to Belgium, dependent on whether the jet wins a Belgian competition, according to an announcement made public on Friday.



Under the deal, Belgium will purchase 34 of the conventional takeoff and landing model of the jet, the F-35A, and 38 engines, including four spares, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in its Jan. 18 announcement, made public on Friday. Defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp. will supply the...

