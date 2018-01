Satellite Broadband Cos. Want FCC To Include Them In Review

Law360, Washington (January 22, 2018, 9:19 PM EST) -- A pair of satellite broadband providers have urged the Federal Communications Commission to include their internet services in its nationwide survey of broadband deployment, accusing advocacy organizations of using “misinformation” to suggest their networks lack the capabilities to be considered in the commission’s annual review.



Comments advising the FCC to exclude satellite internet service from its annual review of broadband deployment rely on inaccurate and outdated information and ignore recent efforts to increase capacity through the launch of new satellite constellations and network improvements, Hughes Network...

To view the full article, register now.