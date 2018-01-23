Epstein Becker Adds Financial Services, Arbitration Atty
Brian L. Friedman joined the litigation and business disputes practice at Epstein Becker on Monday. He has focused his career on the representation of clients in the financial services industry in disputes ranging from state and federal court proceedings to domestic and international arbitrations, the firm said.
Friedman said he was drawn to Epstein Becker because...
