Epstein Becker Adds Financial Services, Arbitration Atty

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:27 PM EST) -- Epstein Becker Green PC added a former Proskauer Rose LLP senior counsel with experience representing financial service companies in court and in arbitration as a partner in its New York office.



Brian L. Friedman joined the litigation and business disputes practice at Epstein Becker on Monday. He has focused his career on the representation of clients in the financial services industry in disputes ranging from state and federal court proceedings to domestic and international arbitrations, the firm said.



Friedman said he was drawn to Epstein Becker because...

