Budget Cuts Shrinking Defense Industrial Base Significantly

Law360, Nashville (January 29, 2018, 9:49 PM EST) -- Shrinking defense budgets have squeezed thousands of suppliers out of the defense industry over the course of a decade, experts said, hurting competition in some industry sectors and potentially putting the Pentagon’s supply chain and technology advantages at risk.



Having a robust defense industrial base that is technologically superior to adversaries has been “the foundation” of U.S. defense strategy since the 1940s, the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank said in its Jan. 22 report.



But lawmakers, the U.S. Department of Defense and industry...

To view the full article, register now.