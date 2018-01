Telecoms Conditionally Back Emergency Alert Updates

Law360, Washington (January 22, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- The CTIA and some of its member telecom companies, including AT&T, Qualcomm, Sprint and Verizon, are throwing their conditional support behind updates to the Wireless Emergency Alerts system, cautioning that they shouldn’t be allowed to overburden industry, according to ex parte notices to the Federal Communications Commission posted Monday.



The WEA has drawn intense public scrutiny since Hawaiians earlier this month received false alerts of an inbound ballistic missile, and the FCC had already been considering new alert rules that among other things would require mobile...

