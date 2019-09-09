11th Circ. Revives AseraCare FCA Saga In Win For DOJ

Law360, New York (September 9, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday erased a stunning False Claims Act win by hospice chain AseraCare Inc. over the U.S. Department of Justice, finding that a district judge improperly ignored shady certifications of terminal illness. In a long-awaited and unanimous opinion, the appeals court vaporized AseraCare’s March 2016 triumph, saying an Alabama federal judge wrongly overlooked evidence that the company withheld crucial information about patient health from doctors who certified hospice eligibility. The district judge disregarded that evidence based on the DOJ's perceived failure during discovery to properly identify its evidence regarding AseraCare’s allegedly false billing. But the Eleventh Circuit on...

