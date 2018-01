Plan For Alaska Road Through Refuge Gets Zinke’s OK

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Monday approved a deal for a land swap facilitating the construction of a road that would allow for easier medical evacuations from a remote Alaskan community.



Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke put his name on an agreement with the King Cove Native Corp., which includes Agdaagux and Belkofski tribal members, that would call for a road traversing a national wildlife refuge between King Cove and Cold Bay, Alaska, where an airport is located. Environmentalists had opposed the plan, but the...

