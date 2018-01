Industry Asks FCC To Revise Broadband Subsidy Terms

Law360, Washington (January 22, 2018, 7:21 PM EST) -- Telecom industry groups have urged members of the Federal Communications Commission to reconsider the draft terms of an auction for subsidies to expand rural broadband infrastructure, saying the current draft uses a faulty model that could push potential bidders out of the running.



Representatives from broadband trade groups ITTA and US Telecom held separate meetings with three FCC commissioners' staff last week to raise concerns over a model for the Connect America Fund Phase II auction they say would require winners to build out broadband service...

