US Foods, Sysco Cast Nets Into Canned Tuna Price-Fixing Pile

Law360, Washington (January 22, 2018, 6:41 PM EST) -- Food distribution giants US Foods Inc. and Sysco Corp. have joined the canned tuna price-fixing fray with separate complaints in Illinois and Texas federal courts accusing seafood companies of conspiring to raise prices on the tuna they spent “hundreds of millions” to purchase.



Bumble Bee Foods LLC, StarKist Co. and others are already facing multidistrict litigation composed of several proposed class actions and numerous related lawsuits filed by direct and indirect seafood purchasers, as well as plaintiffs pursuing direct actions. US Foods and Sysco added to...

