Riemer & Braunstein, Fried Frank Steer $285M New York Loan

Law360, Minneapolis (January 22, 2018, 7:38 PM EST) -- Riemer & Braunstein LLP represented German lender Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale in connection with its $285 million loan to Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP-counseled RXR Realty LLC for an office property on Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Monday.



The loan is for 1330 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, and nearly $98 million of the $285 million loan is new financing. The remainder is assumption of existing debt on the building.



The building is...

