Utah Nursing Home Must Pay Full $1.4M Med Mal Verdict

Law360, Los Angeles (January 22, 2018, 9:46 PM EST) -- A Utah appellate panel said Friday a nursing home must pay the entire $1.4 million jury verdict in a suit accusing a nurse of negligence in fatally giving a patient the wrong medication, saying that as the nurse's employer, the home must assume responsibility for both the act and its concealment.



A three-judge Court of Appeals panel overturned a post-verdict judgment ordering Provo Rehabilitation and Nursing to pay 65 percent of the verdict in a suit brought by Shaunna Lane accusing the unnamed nurse of negligently...

