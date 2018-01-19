TD Ameritrade Adviser Misled On Options Strategy, Suit Says

By Hannah Meisel

Law360, Springfield (January 22, 2018, 10:02 PM EST) -- A putative class of investors sued TD Ameritrade Inc. and one of its investment advisers in Illinois federal court Friday, claiming they lost significant money in a trading strategy the company said was stable and conservative.

Named plaintiffs Thackery Gray and Yelena Gray, an Illinois couple, alleged TD Ameritrade was incentivized to set its clients with Indianapolis-based investment advisory firm Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC, who then sold them on its “put options income” trading strategy. However, the Grays alleged, despite promises the strategy was low-risk...
Case Information

Case Title

Gray et al v. TD Ameritrade, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:18-cv-00419

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

190(Contract: Other)

Judge

Honorable Charles P. Kocoras

Date Filed

January 19, 2018

