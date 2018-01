Breitburn Shareholders Seek To Prolong Ch. 11 Plan Talks

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 8:29 PM EST) -- Counsel for a committee of Breitburn Energy Partners LP shareholders seeking to block confirmation of a Chapter 11 restructuring plan that leaves the group empty-handed closed a trial over enterprise valuations on Monday, urging a New York bankruptcy judge to send the sides back to the negotiating table.



Before the oil and gas company can see its way out of bankruptcy, it must first justify asset valuations underpinning a restructuring plan that leaves equity holders without any recovery and potentially vulnerable to having to pay tax...

