John Beahn Joins DLA Piper's Telecom Practice In DC

Law360, San Francisco (January 22, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- DLA Piper announced last week that it's snagged a Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP telecom expert to join its Washington, D.C., office as a partner, as part of the firm's continuing bid to bolster its intellectual property and technology practice.



John Beahn has represented cable and wireless service providers, media companies, telecommunications equipment manufacturers and information technology providers as they navigate a variety of legal and regulatory issues. He advises in commercial matters like structuring and negotiating telecom agreements and licensing contracts.



He's an...

