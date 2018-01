Nutmeg Owner Insists He Worked In Funds' Best Interests

Law360, Chicago (January 22, 2018, 5:47 PM EST) -- The founder of now-defunct investment adviser The Nutmeg Group LLC accused of keeping bad investment records and inflating fund values testified Monday that although he hired his family to help run the company and acted as the principal decision-maker on most matters, he didn’t think he was violating any duties or securities rules in his operation.



During his second day under oath in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s case against him, Randall Goulding said he was responsible for making company investment terms and decisions, as...

To view the full article, register now.