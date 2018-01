Nautilus Scores $1.8M In Chinese-Elliptical IP Row Win

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 5:13 PM EST) -- Exercise equipment maker Nautilus Inc. won $1.8 million in damages Friday when a Texas federal judge ruled that rival Icon Health & Fitness Inc. infringed a Chinese elliptical machine patent and failed to pay it royalties.



U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ruled that Icon had improperly refused to pay Nautilus royalties under the agreement after all of Nautilus’ elliptical patents expired in January 2015 save for its Chinese patent, which expired January 2016.



“Icon's products are 'products' as defined in the contract, and Icon was required...

