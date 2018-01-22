Whole Foods Overloads Supplements With B12, Suit Says

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 7:23 PM EST) -- Whole Foods has been hit with a proposed class action in California alleging the company’s consumable liquid B vitamin supplements contain higher amounts of vitamin B12 than advertised.

In his suit Thursday, consumer Matthew Palmer says that the supplements contain “extreme excess amounts of vitamin B” that have caused consumers to overpay for the products or to overconsume B vitamins. If the consumers had known the true amount of liquid B12 per serving, they would not have purchased these products, according to the complaint, which was...
