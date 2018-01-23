DLA Piper Adds 2 Partners To Chicago Office

Law360, Springfield (January 23, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- DLA Piper’s Chicago office gained two experienced litigation partners this week with the addition of Amy Rubenstein and John Scholnick from Schiff Hardin LLP, the firm announced Monday.



Both Rubenstein and Scholnick had been with Schiff Hardin for about 15 years and have worked together for at least eight years. They join a team of attorneys at DLA Piper focused on complex litigation for both established and emerging industries.



“It’s an extremely exciting time to come to the firm,” Scholnick told Law360 on Tuesday. “There has...

