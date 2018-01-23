DLA Piper Adds 2 Partners To Chicago Office
Both Rubenstein and Scholnick had been with Schiff Hardin for about 15 years and have worked together for at least eight years. They join a team of attorneys at DLA Piper focused on complex litigation for both established and emerging industries.
“It’s an extremely exciting time to come to the firm,” Scholnick told Law360 on Tuesday. “There has...
