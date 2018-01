Direct Listings No 'Doomsday' For Law Firms

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 6:24 PM EST) -- Spotify Inc.’s plan to pursue a direct listing, avoiding the need to hire underwriters to issue new shares as in a conventional initial public offering, highlights the loss of work investment banks face under such a scenario, yet indicates law firms would suffer far less impact because the legal effort remains mostly the same, experts say.



The music streaming giant, which has reportedly filed confidential plans to go public, could potentially save millions of dollars in underwriters' fees because no new shares are offered in a direct listing,...

