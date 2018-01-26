Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, Columbia, KKR

Law360, Minneapolis (January 26, 2018, 6:00 PM EST) -- Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has reached a deal to sell an office building in Sydney to Blackstone Real Estate Partners for AU$205 million ($166.3 million), Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 1 York St., which HNA purchased in early 2012 for AU$117 million, and the sale could be HNA Group's first-ever sale of an overseas property, Bloomberg said.



Columbia Property Trust has received an offer from an overseas investor of close to $400 million for its 222...

