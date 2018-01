Southcross' $815M Deal Shortchanges Investors, Suit Says

Law360, Houston (January 23, 2018, 3:57 PM EST) -- Southcross Energy Partners LP and American Midstream Partners LP were hit with a putative class action lawsuit in Texas federal court Monday alleging that an $815 million deal between the companies failed to appropriately consider shareholder value and asking the court to intervene to stop the merger from going through.



Robinson Iglesias, on behalf of himself and other investors in Southcross, alleges that shareholder interests were not adequately represented in the negotiations process and told the court that a preliminary registration statement that the entities filed...

To view the full article, register now.