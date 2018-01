1st Circ. Tosses Unions' Challenge To RI Pension Changes

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Monday nixed a lawsuit in which unions representing firefighters and police officers employed by the city of Cranston, Rhode Island, challenged modifications to state-run pension plans for government employees on the grounds that they rescinded their members’ contractually owed retirement benefits.



A panel of three First Circuit judges unanimously affirmed the dismissal of the Cranston Firefighters International Association of Firefighters Local 1363 AFL-CIO and the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 301 AFL-CIO’s lawsuit disputing 2011 state legislation as wrongfully trimming current...

