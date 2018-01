FCC Should Take Fresh Look At Comcast-NBCU, Group Says

Law360, San Francisco (January 22, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- The American Cable Association urged the Federal Communications Commission to examine the recently expired conditions on Comcast's purchase of NBCUniversal and implement new rules to deter the anti-competitive impacts of AT&T’s $85.4 billion pending merger with Time Warner.



The conditions on Comcast’s seven-year-old merger with NBCU expired on Jan. 20 without review. But Matthew M. Polka, who is president and CEO of the trade organization for broadband service providers, said the FCC should look into the impacts of the deal, particularly since the U.S. Department of...

