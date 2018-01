9th Circ. Affirms AT&T, Verizon Win In Local Carrier Row

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- AT&T and Verizon are not responsible for paying access fees for “do not call requests” delivered from their networks to telemarketers by a specialized local carrier in Washington state, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Monday, affirming a lower court's ruling.



CallerID4u, a now-defunct company that processed “do not call requests” and delivered them to telemarketers locally had claimed it was entitled to federally mandated fees for connecting calls from AT&T and Verizon’s interstate lines to local networks in Washington state during a period before it had...

