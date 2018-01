Judge Aids BuzzFeed Hunt For Cypriot Info In Defamation Suit

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 5:04 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday asked Cyprus’ judiciary for help securing for BuzzFeed News information from bank executives who allegedly refused to lend money to Aleksej Gubarev after he was named in a dossier published by BuzzFeed alleging Russia had compromising information on President Donald Trump.



U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro issued letters rogatory to the Cyprus Ministry of Justice and Public Order, requesting its assistance in obtaining testimony and documents from several banks that allegedly withdrew or flat out denied Gubarev’s companies loans after...

