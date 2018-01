NJ Judge Misused Role In Own Child Support Case: Complaint

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 8:10 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state court judge has been slapped with an ethics complaint alleging he may have tried to misuse his professional role when he identified himself several times as a judge while speaking to court staffers overseeing his personal child support case last year.



Judge James W. Palmer Jr., currently a Civil Division judge in Ocean County, introduced himself as “Judge Palmer” to three different employees during a visit to the Somerset County Probation Division on March 21 to discuss emancipation proceedings for his child,...

