AT&T May Get DOJ's 3rd Party Info In Merger Fight

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 8:55 PM EST) -- The D.C. federal judge overseeing the government's challenge to AT&T Inc.'s proposed $85 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc. ordered the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday to ask several third parties for permission to turn over information they provided in past merger investigations.



U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon issued a brief order Monday directing the DOJ to request consent from nine third parties to turn over pricing information they had provided to the government during past merger investigations. AT&T is seeking the documents, and...

