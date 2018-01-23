The Possible Pitfalls Of A Text Messaging Ad Campaign

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 12:03 PM EST) -- Text messaging marketing is a critical tool for many businesses to cut costs and improve efficiency in reaching already-existing or potential customers. But the risk of sending such text messages, if done incorrectly, can be high. When a business is alleged to have violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, customers may be entitled to $500 to $1,500 per text message. Therefore, the incentive for doing your homework before introducing a text messaging marketing campaign is clear. The incentive is even stronger when looking at TCPA litigation...

To view the full article, register now.