Party City Customers Win Class Cert. In Card Receipt Suit

Law360, San Francisco (January 23, 2018, 3:35 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday certified a class of Party City customers who allege the retailer violated federal privacy law by printing the expiration date of their American Express cards on receipts, but also allowed Party City to rope AmEx and the credit card processor into the suit.



U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb said the customers, who are suing under the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act, share common “questions of law or fact” that can be efficiently resolved on a classwide basis. The judge...

