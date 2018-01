State Dept. Sued Over Citizenship For Same-Sex Couples' Kids

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:39 PM EST) -- Two same-sex married couples accused the Department of State on Tuesday of unconstitutionally denying their children U.S. citizenship on the basis that they were “born out of wedlock” abroad, filing separate suits in California and Washington, D.C., federal courts.



The couples alleged that the children should be entitled to U.S. citizenship under the Immigration and Nationality Act because one of their legal parents is a U.S. citizen married to a foreigner. The State Department’s decision to deny them citizenship therefore represents a failure to recognize their...

