Ex-NFLer Deserves 33 Months For $1.5M Fraud, Feds Say

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 4:30 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors on Monday asked a California federal judge to sentence former New York Giants football player Marcus Buckley to 33 months in prison and to order him to pay back more than $1.5 million for his role in an insurance fraud scheme involving a claims administrator.



The U.S. government said Buckley agrees with a 33-month sentence related to his guilty plea on a single count of money laundering, and that the former NFL player also accepts that he must pay $1,588,466.32 in restitution to claims...

