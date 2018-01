Ex-Fiat Chrysler Executive Cops To Union Conspiracy

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 10:00 PM EST) -- A former Fiat Chrysler executive pled guilty to several counts in Michigan federal court Monday stemming from his alleged role in a scheme to pay off a onetime United Automobile Workers vice president and his wife with more than $1.5 million in cash and gifts, prosecutors announced.



Former Vice President for Employee Relations Alphons Iacobelli, shown in 2011, copped to conspiring to commit violations of the Labor Management Relations Act. (AP) Former Vice President for Employee Relations Alphons Iacobelli copped to conspiring to commit violations of...

