Pepsi Says False Ad Suit Over ‘Diet’ Soda Is Preempted

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 3:33 PM EST) -- Pepsi-Cola Co. has urged a New York federal court to toss a proposed class action claiming the company’s “diet” drink contributes to weight gain, saying the state-law claims are preempted by federal law allowing zero-calorie sodas to be labeled as “diet.”



PepsiCo said Friday that Congress and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allow companies that labeled a soft drink brand as “diet” before 1989 to continue using the term if the product has 40 calories or fewer, thereby preempting the proposed class action. If the...

