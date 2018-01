Wireless Co. Nets Quick Win Over RI Town in Tower Row

Law360, Washington (January 23, 2018, 2:24 PM EST) -- A Rhode Island federal judge Monday said the town of Foster, Rhode Island’s zoning board violated the Telecommunications Act when it denied Industrial Tower and Wireless’ application to install a wireless communications tower, because the board did not provide sufficient evidence to support its decision.



A January 2017 decision by Foster’s zoning board denying ITW’s request to build a communications tower offers no explanation of the board’s reasoning or the evidence behind the decision, U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. said in a decision granting...

