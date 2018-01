Fenwick IP Partner Tapped As Calif. Fed. Magistrate Judge

Law360, Los Angeles (January 22, 2018, 9:43 PM EST) -- A Palo Alto-based Fenwick & West LLP partner with experience handling intellectual property litigation for clients in the technology and life sciences industries has been chosen to fill a magistrate judgeship in the Northern District of California, the court said Monday.



Virginia K. DeMarchi will take a seat being vacated by U.S. Magistrate Judge Howard Lloyd when he retires in June, in the San Jose division, according to the court, which noted that DeMarchi would have to pass an FBI background check before taking the bench....

