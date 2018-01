Murdochs’ Power Concerns Regulator Weighing Fox-Sky Deal

Law360, Washington (January 23, 2018, 4:54 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom’s antitrust regulator on Tuesday announced its provisional opposition to Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.'s proposed $14.4 billion takeover of Sky PLC, voicing worry that the combined company would give Fox Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his family too much control over U.K. media.



The Competition and Markets Authority has been studying the tie-up since it was referred to the agency in September, a review further complicated by The Walt Disney Co.’s mid-December announcement that it would shell out $52.4 billion to purchase Fox’s film and...

To view the full article, register now.