Venable Adds Ex-Arnold & Porter Patent Atty In San Francisco

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 3:40 PM EST) -- Venable LLP has expanded its growing patent prosecution and counseling practice in San Francisco with the addition of a former Arnold & Porter patent attorney, according to the firm.



Benjamin C. Pelletier joined the firm as counsel in January, bringing with him almost eight years of experience in patent prosecution to the growing San Francisco office, the firm said in a statement on Jan. 18.



“Ben’s addition is a key part of our strategy to expand and broaden Venable’s presence in the intellectual property sector to...

To view the full article, register now.