Swiss Artist Says GM Used Mural In Ad Without Permission

Law360, Los Angeles (January 23, 2018, 9:01 PM EST) -- The Swiss artist known as Smash 137 accused General Motors Co. of copyright infringement in a lawsuit filed in California federal court on Monday, alleging that the carmaker featured one of his murals in a Cadillac marketing campaign without asking permission.



Adrian Falkner, also known as Smash 137, said in his complaint that GM used his work in Detroit’s Z Garage art gallery to try to give its car an added “urban cool” factor in the advertisements, which debuted on social media. He also said the...

