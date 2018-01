J&J Hit With $13.6B Charge Under New Tax Law

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 5:22 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson reported a net loss of $10.7 billion in its fourth-quarter earnings results on Tuesday, after estimating that it would incur a $13.6 billion tax liability as a result of the United States' recently passed federal tax legislation.



The pharmaceutical company said that even though it experienced greater domestic and international sales, it had to report a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 because the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, enacted at the end of December, contained a mandatory provision...

To view the full article, register now.