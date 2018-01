US-Funded Afghan Forces Assaulted Children, Report Says

Law360, Washington (January 23, 2018, 6:37 PM EST) -- A newly unclassified report by a government watchdog released Tuesday has documented scores of human rights violations — including the sexual assault of children — committed by Afghan security forces that have nonetheless continued to receive U.S. funding, even as U.S. troops struggle with how to report such incidents.



The report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction highlights some 75 gross violations committed by members of the Afghan military between 2010 and 2016, including seven that involved instances of child sexual assault. Other violations...

