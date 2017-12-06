Justices Urged To Spurn Attacks On $380M Native Farmer Deal

By Andrew Westney

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:45 PM EST) -- A class of Native American farmers and ranchers urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reject bids to overturn a D.C. Circuit decision that allows the redistribution of $380 million left over from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s landmark Keepseagle settlement of racial discrimination claims, saying the money would benefit class members even though it wouldn’t all go directly to successful claimants.

Class representative Keith Mandan and Donivon Craig Tingle, a member of the class, filed separate petitions to the high court in December, arguing...
Case Information

Case Title

Marilyn Keepseagle, et al., Petitioners v. Sonny Purdue, Secretary of Agriculture


Case Number

17-807

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

December 6, 2017

Case Title

Keith Mandan, Petitioner v. Sonny Perdue, Secretary of Agriculture, et al.


Case Number

17-897

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

December 22, 2017

