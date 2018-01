Loeb & Loeb Scores Ex-Akin Gump Fiduciary Litigator

Law360, San Jose (January 29, 2018, 2:40 PM EST) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP has fortified its commercial litigation platform by hiring Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP’s former fiduciary litigation practice co-chair, who has expertise in handling high-stakes disputes over breach of fiduciary duty.



Commercial litigator Oleg "Alex" Stolyar joined Loeb & Loeb as a partner in its Los Angeles office, the firm said on Jan. 23. Stolyar has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in complex commercial litigation in state and federal courts, as well as in alternative dispute resolution proceedings, the firm said....

