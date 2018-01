Fed. Circ. Pulls Check On Army's Sole-Source Chopper Plan

Law360, Nashville (January 23, 2018, 5:17 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday overturned an injunction that had blocked the U.S. Army from moving forward with a plan to use Airbus UH-72A Lakota training helicopters as its sole institutional training model, saying the plan was not a procurement decision subject to review by a claims court.



An order designating Airbus Helicopter Inc.’s Lakota as the Army’s sole training helicopter, challenged by AgustaWestland North America Inc., had nothing to do with procurement and therefore was an issue that the Court of Federal Claims should have...

