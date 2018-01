FAA, SoCal Cities Reach Settlement Over Flight Paths

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- The City of Laguna Beach, California, and other local California governments asked the D.C. Circuit to dismiss their lawsuits against the Federal Aviation Administration, saying their challenge to the agency’s environmental assessment of a plan to implement new flight paths had been settled.



Laguna Beach, the City of Newport Beach and others challenged the FAA’s August 2016 approval of environmental reviews for its plan to implement new departure, arrival and approach procedures for a group of airports located in Southern California, according to court documents. The...

To view the full article, register now.