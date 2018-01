Immigration Cases Piling Up In Calif., Research Center Finds

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 6:52 PM EST) -- Nearly 20 percent of the counties in the United States with the largest pending immigrant court cases at the end of 2017 were located in California, according to data released Tuesday by a Syracuse University research center.



Los Angeles County topped the nation with 44,634 pending cases on Dec. 31, a 12 percent increase from the end of May, according to the data released by Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. Four counties in the New York City area were also among the list’s top 10 slots, with...

