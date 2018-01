Illumina, Ariosa Seek Tens Of Millions As IP Trial Ends

Law360, San Francisco (January 23, 2018, 10:13 PM EST) -- Illumina and Ariosa Diagnostics delivered closing arguments Tuesday in their two-week-long California federal court trial over noninvasive fetal testing technology, with Illumina arguing its rival infringed two patents while Ariosa countered that the lawsuit breached their contract — and each side saying it was entitled to tens of millions in damages.



Illumina Inc. attorney Edward Reines of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said Ariosa Diagnostics Inc.’s “Harmony” prenatal test had infringed two of his client’s patents protecting methods of testing a mother’s blood for fetal abnormalities....

