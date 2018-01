Perkins Coie Adds Ex-National Security Pro In Chicago

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 6:27 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP has hired a former senior U.S. Department of Justice official specializing in complex cybersecurity, national security and fraud investigations as a partner in its white collar and investigations practice group, the firm has announced.



Christopher K. Veatch, a former chief of the national security and cybercrimes section at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, will bolster the firm’s capacity to advise companies and individuals on how to comply with regulatory issues and class actions involving data breaches and disclosures,...

